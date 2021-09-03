DECATUR — Funeral service for Betty Ruth Hutton Wyatt, age 77, of Decatur, will be Saturday, September 4, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Holmes officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wyatt, who died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born July 13, 1944, in Ashland, AL, to Charles Lumas Hutton and Carrie E. Arnold Hutton. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sally Hutton Mitchell and Dorothy Hutton. She was an administrative assistant at Raytheon. Prior to her position with Raytheon, she owned Color 1, a consulting and cosmetic business, for approximately 10 years. So many of her clients also became her friends. She loved spending time with family and friends and her pets.
She is survived by her husband, Mack Wyatt of Decatur; one son, Todd Wyatt of Decatur; one daughter, Michelle Wyatt Putnam of Decatur; and one granddaughter, Madison Putnam of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
