DECATUR — Graveside for Betty Ruth Morgan, 86, of Decatur will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Anthony Blackwood speaking. The family will have a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morgan was born on April 24, 1933 in Morgan County Alabama to Jessie E. Carpenter and Maggie Amber Johnson Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eursie.
She is survived by her children, Jackie Morgan and wife, Belinda, Carol Reed and husband, Leslie; grandchildren, Cheryl Eason (Allen), Lisa Riggs (Bruce), Ben Vandiver (Savannah) and Amanda Newton (John); five great-granddaughters; brother, Don Carpenter (Linda); sister, Faye Nesmith (Arron).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.