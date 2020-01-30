DECATUR — Betty Shaw Graves, 80 of Decatur, AL, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence. Born March 1, 1939 in Maryville, Tennessee, to W.B. and Margaret Farr McTernan whom she is preceded in death by.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby H. Graves; ten children, Billy Webb, Jeff Webb, wife Stephenie, Rory Webb, wife Emma, Margaret Green, husband Lee, Jamie Webb, Donna Webb Arnold, husband Kane, Brett Graves, wife Lisa, Bryan Graves, Paige Nix, husband Brett, Brent Shaw, wife Shantina; sister, Martha Coppinger; sister-in-law, Mary Rodgers, husband Bob; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Billy, Jeff, Rory and Jamie Webb, Brett and Bryan Graves.
Funeral service will be Friday January 31, 2020 at 2 P.M. in McConnell Memorial Chapel with Bryan Blass officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 12-2 P.M. Burial in Athens City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Central Baptist Church in Decatur, AL.
