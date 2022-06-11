DECATUR — Betty Smith Bowers, 82, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 28, 1939 in Winfield, Alabama to Amon and Icie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dr. David E. Bowers, and sister Viola Pugh. Mrs. Bowers Graduated from Winfield High School and the University of Alabama School of Nursing. She was a member of Decatur Morgan Junior Service League and Decatur Cotillion Club. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Decatur. Mrs. Bowers spent over 30 years working as office manager and pediatric registered nurse in her husband's pediatric practice in Decatur. She was a dearly loved wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Bowers is survived by daughters, Melody Ann Bowers and Stacey Bowers Adams (Trey); three grandchildren, Holly Ann Adams, Allison Lynn Adams, and William Seth Bowers Adams; brother Bill J. Smith; and sister Maylene Cobb of Arlington, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm until 2:00pm Monday June 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley and the Arc of Morgan County. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.

