HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Betty Smith Braun, 87, will be today, February 23, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Shoal Creek Cemetery with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:30 P.M. at graveside at Shoal Creek Cemetery.
Ms. Braun died on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born August 14, 1933, in Morgan County to Aaron Eugene Smith and Flora Mandy Martin Smith and grew up in the Florette community. She worked at the C&S grocery store in Hartselle, which later became Hometown Market of Hartselle, for 26 years retiring in 2010. She wore many hats and was known by most as Ms. BB. She was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Eugene Smith, one brother, Billy Van Smith.
Survivors include sons, Melvin Lavon Blocker (Jane) and Kennith Blocker; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Blocker and other family and friends.
