MADISON — Bettye Sue Owen Long, 87 of Madison, Alabama, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Mike Winkler officiating. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Mrs. Long graduated from Hazel Green High School and from Business College in Huntsville, Alabama. She retired from the Department of Defense at Redstone Arsenal’s Finance and Accounting Division. She and her husband also worked in Real Estate and Home Construction. She was a member of the Madison Church of Christ and Order of the Eastern Star Athens Chapter No. 214. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping veterans, and rescuing animals. Preceded in death by: husband of 56 years, Jesse Earl Long, Jr.; father, Jack Lee Owen; mother, Susie Strong Owen; brothers, Harold Owen, James Owen and Robert Owen; sisters, Thelma Owen, Anna Mae McCollum, Nancy Kramer and Rosalie Yelton.
Survivors: daughter, Bettye Lee Long-Walden; son-in-law, Tray Walden; granddaughter, Bettye Katherine (Kate) Walden; several nieces and nephews, loving caregivers, Lorene Anderson, Julia Byam and Shelia Renfro.
Pallbearers will be Tray Walden, Walter Edmund Daniels Jr., Ted Whitney, Billy Malone, Jeremy Clough, Jimmy McCarley.
