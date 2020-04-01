DECATUR — Graveside for Betty W. Taylor, 88, of Decatur will be today, April 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Roselawn Cemetery with Alan Watkins officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Mrs. Taylor passed away at Riverside Senior living; she was born to John Woodruff and Gladys Simmons McPherson. She was retired from Bank Independent and was a member of Grant Street Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bernard D. Taylor.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Taylor Lynch and husband, Layton, Becky Taylor Moody and late husband, Rusty; sister, Janet Sanders and four grandchildren, Drew Lynch, Andrea Reina and husband, Domenick, Alex Moody, Jonathan Moody.
