DECATUR — Born in 1930, Betty Thrasher departed this life in her 91st year on October 3, 2021. A native of Morgan County, Alabama, she was a determined competitor in everything (badminton, horseshoes, Uno, Hearts, Spoons; you name it). She loved sports passionately and earned All County recognition in basketball at Decatur High School. She also loved music, bourbon-and-cokes and would dance all night if given half a chance. Her favorite songs were St. Louis Blues and In The Mood. And if Betty was “in the mood,” she was a threat to bang out a mean boogie-woogie on the nearest innocent piano.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, best friend and lifelong rug-cutting partner, Gilbert Thrasher, whom she married in 1950 following his honorable discharge from the US Navy. The middle child, she relished being in the middle of everything, especially the company of her beloved, now departed siblings, three brothers and a sister. Always an active member of her community, she was a founding member of Decatur’s Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and held several offices over many years. She was active in Decatur City schools, was involved in innumerable fundraisers for various sports teams and served as an officer in the West Decatur PTA.
When her own children were in high school, Betty enjoyed nothing more than having their many friends over to her home. She entertained them and was herself greatly entertained by the teens and their music. Betty was probably the only Decatur mom of her generation not “too proud to beg” to hear The Temptations, The Tams and the Four Tops. Whether it was to her family or friends, Betty was known for being fiercely loyal. A proud FDR Democrat her entire life, she never shied away from being the vocal minority on many issues and causes—lost or not. And yes, that included Auburn University and the Tigers football team whom she proudly cheered on. Wherever she was. And in whatever crimson-and-white company she might find herself.
Betty was a working mom, employed for 25 years at Alabama Vocational Rehabilitation Services. She is survived by a daughter, Gail Thrasher Cosby (Tom) and a son, James Alan Thrasher (Rhonda). She had four granddaughters, all of whom she loved dearly: Sarah Blair Thrasher Carter (Kevin), Mary Elizabeth Thrasher Broyles (Matt), Ann Caroline Thrasher Yohr (Jordan) and Faye Claire Thrasher Cambron (Daniel.) At the time of her death she could boast eight great-grandchildren.
Betty Wallace Thrasher seized life, was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service celebrating her life is planned at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Decatur, Thursday, October 14th at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to Wesley Memorial UMC at 1211 Westmead St. SW, Decatur, AL 35601.
War Eagle and rest in eternal Peace, Betty.
