Funeral for Betty Whisenant Thrasher, 74, of Hartselle will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mountain Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Thrasher, who died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence, was born January 11, 1946, to Hoyt Whisenant and Eva Hamby Whisenant. She was a member of Owen Chapel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include Loving partner, Steve Summersett; son, Tim (Lori) Thrasher; daughter, Christy Thrasher Bradley; sister, Patsy (Wayne) White; extended family, Stacy Rohr, April Holt, Sean Summersett, Whitney Wallace, Jamie Rohr; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Bradley, MacKenzie Thrasher, Cheyenne Thrasher; one great-grandchild, Aubrey Hembree; special niece, Bethany White.
Pallbearers will be Wayne White, Joshua White, Lee Carver, Brent Lindsey, Larry Whisenant and Sean Summersett.
Honorary pallbearers are Shane Whisenant, Ronnie White, Gary Hamby.
