DECATUR — Bettye Jean Hornbuckle Hill, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born April 28, 1932 in Huntsville, Alabama; the daughter of Harry and Mildred Hornbuckle. She was married June 4, 1950 to Joseph B. Hill Jr., in Huntsville, and the couple remained married for 67 years, until Joe’s passing. Bettye and Joe moved to Decatur in 1951, where they lovingly raised their son, Joseph “Butch” Hill. Bettye and Joe purchased the All Wright Pastry Shop from her father when he retired and the pair operated that shop until their own retirement in the 1990s. Bettye distinguished herself during that time as the owner of a friendly gathering place with delicious food and as a master decorator of cakes.
Bettye was an artist and a skilled piano player, and she used her beautiful voice to praise the Lord as a member of the Southside Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir. Bettye’s wonderful personality graced that church, as well as the Pastry Shop and Decatur Mall, where she worked in later years. She loved travelling, and she was a gracious hostess at her home for countless pool parties for her family and friends. She is remembered as an excellent cook by all.
She is survived by her son Joseph B. “Butch” Hill III and wife Helen; two grandchildren, Carrie Hill Dobson and husband Marc, and Joseph B. Hill IV and wife Gabrielle; four great grandchildren, Helen Claire and Laney Dobson and Banks and Jude Hill; one sister Janice Allison; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Bettye will be honored and remembered at Southside Baptist Church on Monday. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. with the service starting at 2 p.m.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Southside Baptist Church Music Ministry.
