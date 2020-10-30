EVA — Funeral service for Bettye Joan Ozbolt, age 83, of Eva, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Bill Stone officiating; interment in Hamby’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ozbolt passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 31, 1936, to Jesse and Ruth Green. Mrs. Ozbolt had a long career in education. She and her husband traveled and enjoyed their beach house in Gulf Shores. She was a lifetime member of Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Agnes, Delaphine, and Bonnie; and brothers, Ellis and Russeu.
Survivors include her husband, Joe D. Ozbolt; children, Denise Ozbolt, Mark (Kerry) Ozbolt, Nolan (Tamra) Ozbolt, and Tanya Ozbolt; grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Leslie (Justin) Rogers, Forrest (Neeta) Ozbolt, Angela Ozbolt, Garret Ozbolt, and Mark (Whitney) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Natalie Rogers, Tre Thompson, Keelan Thompson, and Griffin Ozbolt; sister, Jesse Ruth (Claude) Sturdivant; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.