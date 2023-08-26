D.8.26.23 Bettye Jones.jpg

DECATUR — Bettye Joan Taylor King Jones died Thursday, August 29, 2023, at Falkville Nursing Home. Roselawn Funeral Home will be handling arrangements with visitation on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. and the service at 12 noon. Preston Free will be officiating, assisted by Aaron Warnick, with remarks by Justin-Paul Austin.

