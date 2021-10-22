DECATUR
Bettye Johnson Duling, born to William “Bill” and Gertrude Johnson July 5, 1935 died in her home on October 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Duling “Bob”, parents and siblings, Willie Paul Johnson, Peggy Russell, and Lowell Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Judy Johnson Little and brother, Bobby Doyle Johnson; children, Kathey Bacigalupo, Brenda Callaway, Robert “Bobby” L. Duling Jr. and spouses; grandchildren, Kathy Duling Patrick, Robert L. Duling III “Trea”, Karen Williams, Ramona Caputo, Charles Callaway and spouses; as well as 13 great-grandchildren and family friend/godson “Tiny” Tim Rice.
Bettye started working for BellSouth right out of high school and became one the first women of sales in the company and retired from BellSouth after more than 40 years of service. She married “Bob” in 1963. They were married 50 years. She was a loving friend, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, etc. and known by many for her sharp wit and ability to make you laugh at a moments notice. Her absence will be felt by all who loved her.
Graveside service will be at Decatur City Cemetery on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
