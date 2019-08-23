DECATUR
Bettye Jones, 91, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mrs. Jones was born on June 10, 1928 in Decatur, AL to Coleman and Esther Kilgore. She was a member of the Eastern Star Mary Lou Dancy Lodge No. 320 and Austinville United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Decatur General Hospital for over 25 years.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Sellers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Mike Jones; son, Michael Jones; nieces, Martha Boogaerts, Gloria Aday Jones (Macon), Natasha George; nephews, Van, Adam, Clay and Mark Trace George.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.