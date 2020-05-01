HUNTSVILLE — Bettye Kramer Cannizzo passed peacefully on 26 April in Huntsville. Predeceased by her husband, Walter (2010). She is survived by two daughters, three granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on February 28, 1924, she left the University of Southern Mississippi to work for the Illinois Central Railroad in Hattiesburg during WWII.
She married Walter Cannizzo on May 30, 1946, beginning a lifelong partnership. With each of many moves, Bettye made friends easily, joined a local church, undertook volunteer work and established a garden.
An award-winning poet, her poems were published in various journals. Her collection on Scotland, The Wind Remembers, was Alabama State Poetry Society’s 2004 Book of the Year.
Bettye was grateful for the loving care she received while at Columbia Cottage, Hartselle, and Brookshire Healthcare Center, Huntsville.
A private ceremony was held at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with Pastor Gary Soop officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran World Relief or Alacare Home Health Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.