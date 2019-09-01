MOULTON — Bettye Sue Hampton Cross who died August 30, 2019, was born April 8, 1935 to Samuel Cecil Hampton and Elizabeth Riggs Hampton in Lawrence County.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Cleveland Gemar Cross; daughter, Carmen Gilley and husband Kent; sister-in-law, Billie Nell Cross; first cousins, Sarah Lark, Martha Gray, and Joyce Dodd; also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Moulton Baptist Church from 12:30 until 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow with Dr. Jesse Reeder officiating and Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home assisting. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Moulton Baptist Church Local Mission Fund or The Gideons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.