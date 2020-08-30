DECATUR — Funeral for Betty Joyce Gardner, 42, will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Gardner, who died Friday, August 28, 2020, was born, July 20, 1978.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Sports on TV: Aug. 30-31, 2020
- 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
- James and Lakers advance with 131-122 win over Trail Blazers
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery
- Asia Today: India's tally surges as restrictions are eased
- Career Academies classes proceed despite COVID-19
- Youth movement taking over Decatur council
- Customers' fears of virus, lack of money cut salon business
Most Read
Articles
- 18-year-old Pepper upsets incumbent Kirby in District 4 race
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby
- McMasters ousts Bibbee in District 3 Decatur council race
- Demolition of 6th Avenue building begins, to be replaced by park
- Matthews to face Bowling in runoff
- Ivey extends mask order, other COVID-19 restrictions to Oct. 2
- Hundreds of Decatur City Schools students switch to remote learning
- Pike wins Decatur District 2 council seat
- Bowling, Matthews in runoff in Decatur mayor's race
- Austin makes it six in a row over Decatur
Images
Videos
Commented
- HUD: Decatur Housing Authority blocked Blacks from riverfront apartments (8)
- With some campers in place more than 5 years, short-term sites planned at Point Mallard (7)
- Mayoral candidates discuss ideas to promote city growth (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur (6)
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby (5)
- Bowling seeks rare second straight term as mayor (4)
- Lines, wait remain long for driver's license (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.