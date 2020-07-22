DECATUR — Memorial service for Beverly Cathleen Breland, age 31, of Decatur, will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Central Park Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Matt Haines officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Miss Breland, who died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born November 17, 1988, in Orangeburg, SC, to Rodney Mitchell Breland and Johnna Harris Breland. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marian Hurst Harris.
She is survived by her parents, Rodney and Johnna Breland of Decatur; seven brothers, Mitchell Breland (Christy) of Trinity, Andrew Breland (Megan) of Somerville, and Bobby Breland, Nigel Breland, Hayden Breland, Zachary Breland, and Jayden Breland, all of Decatur; five sisters, Chanel Breland, Christin Breland, Aimee Breland, Aly Breland, and Hailee Breland, all of Decatur; and grandfather, Joe Rayburn Harris of Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to The Arc of Morgan County (2234 Graham Avenue, S.W., Decatur, AL 35601), F.A.C.E.S. of Morgan County DHR (P.O. Box 964, Decatur, AL 35602).
