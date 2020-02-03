Athens — Beverly Jean Sutton, 84, died Saturday, February 2, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday from 6-9 p.m., at Spry Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday at Market Street Church of Christ, with burial In Athens City Cemetery. The body will lie in state form 10 a.m., until time of service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.