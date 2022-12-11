DECATUR
Beverly Lynn Soudrette, born on March 29, 1963, passed away on December 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles David Soudrette; and brother, Robin Andrew.
Beverly is survived by her mother, Janet L. Soudrette Aday, stepfather, Clarence P. Aday; brother, David Q. Soudrette (Mary) of Ponte Vedra FL; sister, Cindy Matheson (Mike) of Long Island NY; brother, Mark A. Soudrette (Significant, Anna) of Greensboro, NC; nieces and nephews, Sean, Meghan, Kyle, and Sidney.
Beverly was the most talented beautiful soul that was given to us for 59 years. She taught herself Polish, dulcimer, crochet, knitting, make-up and hair. In the many years of sickness, she took pride in her dress and make-up. She loved vintage clothing, old jewelry, history channel, stars in space and the Bible, but welcomed the new Halloween. She would remember her childhood, the fun and houses she visited in Indiana. Beverly kept in touch with her school friends and her family friends in Poland. She loved playing the dulcimer with her senior group.
Pat and Janet would like to thank you for the loving care that you showed us for many years. To everyone one at CCI for the many hours you supported us during the surgeries, chemo and radiation treatments. Bend Halls pharmacy, for all the help in making sure her medicines was always available. Beverly’s social workers who worked so hard to get her all she needed. To all her loving friends thank you for all you did for Beverly and Janet. Thank you to Southern Care Hospice and Nurse Tina Chisalm, for the special loving care she gave to Beverly and her mother.
Beverly passed away at home with her loving caring stepfather, Pat; her mom, Janet; her brother; sister; and niece Meghan with her.
Beverly requested not to have a service.
Remember me when you smile. Remember me in your thoughts. Remember me in something that touches your heart.
