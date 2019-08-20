PRICEVILLE — On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Biff Delancey, 88, died peacefully at the Terrace at Priceville.
Biff came into this world on July 8, 1932 in Tipton County, Tennessee, the last of nine children born to James and Callie DeLancey.
When Biff was just five years old his mother passed away and he was lovingly cared for by his Dad and older sisters and brothers. As a young man, he enlisted in the Army and we were often entertained by the stories of his many adventures with his army buddies while serving.
After leaving the Army, Biff resided for a time with his family in Missouri, but soon joined his brother Vince in Michigan who assured him work was plentiful there. A beautiful young waitress at a restaurant in Wyandotte, Michigan caught his eye and in true Biff fashion he charmed Bernice McKinney enough to accept a date and eventually marry in 1957.
He held several jobs in cluding Wyandotte Chemicals and Glanz and Killian before landing a job at Ford Motor Company where he found his career as a pipefitter.
He retired from Ford in 1994, living in New Baston, Michigan. Soon thereafter, he and Bernice settled in Decatur, Alabama.
Biff loved playing church softball in his younger days and was a stellar first baseman. He was a skilled carpenter and had a wonderful sense of humor, he left his family a legacy of laughter and wit.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice McKinney Delancey.
Biff’s survivors include his daughters, Janet Blakeney (Tim) and Katherine DeLancey (Thomas Smith); grandchildren, Jacob Blakeney (Heidi), Anna Mack (Jake), Andrew Hill (Erin) and Callie Hornbuckle (Ben); great-grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Lyla, Jackson, Aubrie, Bobby, Blake and Holt.
A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.