HARTSELLE
Funeral for Bill Farris, 77, will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Hartselle First United Methodist Church with Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Farris died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 14, 1943, in Alton, Illinois to Eldon Bracken Farris and Beatrice Bernadine Farris. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years until retirement, and he worked for Boeing for 22 years on the base station. He was a member of the Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Farris, Hartselle, AL; son, Russell W. Farris (Paula); two daughters, Melissa Hoezee and Erin Waddell (Will); brother, John Farris (Sandy); sister, Susan Basefield (Wayne); four grandchildren, Ryan (Sara), Joshua, Joey and Jackson; one great-grandchild, Kinsley; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to “The Good Samaritan Fund” at Hartselle First United Methodist Church, 210 Hickory Street, Hartselle AL 35640.
