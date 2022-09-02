HARTSELLE — Bill Reese passed away at his home on August 25. Visitation will be held at West Hartselle Baptist Church on Sunday, September 4 at 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. and a celebration of life following in the Family Life Center at the church.
William Thomas Reese was born in Talladega, Alabama May 1, 1938. Bill was the only child of Ruth Carter Reese. His grandmother, Annie Carter, raised him after the death of his mother. He graduated from Lincoln High School and Southern Union College.
He entered the building profession and retired after 30 years as vice president of Valley Home Builders in Priceville, AL. He helped many young families with affordable housing and oversaw the construction of many apartment complexes in North Alabama. VHB built the first high rise on West Beach in Gulf Shores. He later retired as Owner and President of Reese Construction and Appraisal. He was a member of the board of directors and the contractor of record for Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County. For his 70th birthday, contributions by friends and family paid for the slab of a new house for a family in Hartselle.
When he was 52, he became a Believer and fell in love with Jesus and West Hartselle Baptist Church. There, he was brotherhood director, Sunday school teacher, and chairman of the Building Committee for the addition of the Family Life Center. This was his greatest building accomplishment.
Bill was a story teller and if he needed to embellish the story to make it better he was happy to do so. He loved making people laugh even at his own expense. He lived life to the fullest and had a big heart. He loved for his generosity to be anonymous and was always very giving.
Thirty one years ago he married Mary Anne Rakestraw and they became a loving and successful team; appraising, building, and selling property. They spent many hours bass fishing together. If the fish weren’t biting, they just enjoyed being together outdoors. They had many happy years even after Alzheimer’s stole his mind. He kept his sense of humor until the end, even dancing a few steps as he was being helped from the chair to the bed just before his death.
His grandchildren delighted him. He loved being a grandfather!
In addition to his wife, Mary Anne, he is survived by Myscha and Bill Crouch, Beth and Robert Brown, Tom Reese and Ryan Sullivan, Amy Rakestraw, Alyson and Bart Busch, grandchildren, Will Brown, Andrew Reese, and Anna Grace Brown and special families, Johnnie, Lawanda, Grayson, Owen, and Maggie Burgess and Tommy, Dana, Logan and Luke Brown, his extended family, Mary Anne’s large family and numerous friends.
His body was donated to science in order to further Alzheimer’s research.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Tonya Hudgins, Tonya Duke, Karen Brock, Carol Brown and the Esther Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Habitat for Humanity or Hospice of the Valley
Everyone is invited to a Reception following the services at The Gathering Place.
