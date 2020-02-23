DECATUR — Bill departed this life on February 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. He was born to Clarence Eugene Smith and Lillian Pearl (Sanderson) Smith on Monday, May 9, 1927, on First Avenue West in Decatur, AL.
Bill is survived by two sons, Tennis Noel Smith(Jeanne) and Stanley Sanderson Smith; two daughters, Lillian Rae Smith Latham (Jim) of Louisville, MS, and Billye Jean Smith Norine of Houston, TX; and nine grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 64 years, Rena M. Smith; his parents; and half-brother, Noel E. Smith.
A member of the “greatest generation”, he served in the United States Navy during World War II as a Pharmacist Mate at the Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Virginia. He was one of the las surviving Navy “Corpsman” of WWII.
Bill spent most of his life doing construction work. His last years were spent as an HVAC Cost Estimator for H.R. Moore Company.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Peck Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at Friendship Cemetery, south of Danville, on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. An eulogy will be give by Kenneth Roberts.
Mr. Smith requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.
