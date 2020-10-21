DECATUR
Funeral for Bill Vandiver, 76, of Decatur will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with David Barker, Larry Little and Jon Vandiver officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Vandiver, who died Monday, October 19, 2020, at UAB, was born August 18, 1944, to Woodrow Vandiver and Lillian Alice Robinson. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. He was a retired auditor for The Alabama Department of Revenue for 40 years and a graduate of Tupelo, Mississippi High School, Itawamba Junior College and Athens College with a Bachelor’s in Business. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, A.J. Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Little Vandiver; son, Jon Daniel (Heather) Vandiver; daughter, Ginger Vandiver; grand- children, Tagan Vandiver, Devon Hill, Ali Vandiver; sister, Lisa Jones.
Pallbearers will be Tagan Vandiver, Devon Hill, Scott Little, Mark Little, Alex Little, Luke Little.
