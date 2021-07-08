HARTSELLE — Funeral for “Bill” William Louis Tepper, 80, will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Stacy and Eddie Faircloth officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Tepper died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 18, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, to William Paul Tepper and Anne Naomi Wilkins Tepper. He was employed for 20 years as a technician for Zerox Company and was then employed as an educator for Calhoun Community College for 20 years, prior to his retirement. “Pop” was so proud of his family and boasted about them as often as possible. He left us just three days before the celebration of 60 years of marriage to his beautiful bride and best friend. He was a teacher, a minister, a handyman, a car enthusiast, a gardener, our resident weatherman, and a Crimson Tide fan. We will miss his laugh, quick wit, cautious concern and evangelistic spirit.
We are forever grateful for the sweet memories and the legacy of love he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Winnie Barnes Tepper; son, William Dan Tepper (Sandi); daughters, Sherrilyn Mann (Thomas) and Nancy Slaton (Buddy); sister, Lois Danner; grandchildren, Emma Mann, Brian Mann (Hannah), Heath Mann, Eli Mann, Tyler Slaton (Sabrina), Jamie Slaton (Amber) and Seth Slaton (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Lincoln Mann, Gracie Mann and Oliver Slaton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Community of Christ Church “BuildingFund” @ 28 Pheasant Private Dr., Decatur, AL 35603.
