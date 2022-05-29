MT. HOPE — Billie C. Gaston age 88 of Mt. Hope, Alabama passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 1934. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville with the funeral immediately following in the chapel. Daniel Tortorici will be officiating the service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Methodist Cemetery.
Billie was a lifelong resident of Mt. Hope and graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1952. He was a member of the 1951 and 1952 Mt. Hope basketball teams that went on to state both years. Billie was named to the all-county and all area teams both years. After graduation, Billie was an Assistant Surveyor for the Alabama State Highway Department. Later, he was employed at Reynold’s Aluminum in Muscle Shoals. He retired from Freuhauf Aluminum in Decatur as a machinist. Billie was a part-time farmer for most of his life. He attended Mt. Hope Baptist Church. Billie was an avid Alabama fan watching every football and basketball game he could. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He enjoyed being with his family and family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents Homer C. and Elsie Bishop Gaston.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years Katie (Boots) Reed Gaston; his daughter, Rebecca Massey (Royce); son, Mike Gaston (Fay); his grandchildren, Matthew Massey (Kelly), Mark Massey (Shanna), Meagan Bragwell (Andrew), and Molly Tortorici (Daniel); and his great grandchildren, Ela Ruby, Millie, Vivi Kate, Sutton, Thomas and Holden Massey.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls, visits, and food during this time of sorrow.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
