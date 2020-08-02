SOMERVILLE — Mr. Billy “Bill” Floyd Nichols, age 86, affectionately known as “firehose” of Somerville, died Thursday April 2, 2020 at Decatur Hospital. A Celebration of Life was held at the VFW Post 4190 on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Shelton Funeral Home assisted his family.
Mr. Nichols was born March 9, 1934. He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Campbell (Chris) of Tuscaloosa.
Mr. Nichols was a Retired Firefighter from Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 01. During his career he was an Instructor/Trainer for the Firefighter College as well as interim Fire Chief at Station 01. He was founding owner of Decatur Fire Extinguisher Service Company.
Mr. Nichols, a true American, loved his country and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Additionally, he later served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a life member of VFW Post 4190, where he was a true comrade, a great patriot and friend to all.
Mr Nichols was a Mason and a member of the Masonic Rising Sun Lodge No. 29 and a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4185 for many years. Through his belief that each man can make a difference in the world he helped to enhance and strengthen the characters of many individuals through his faith, hope and charity.
