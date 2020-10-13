FALKVILLE — Billy Britt passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1941, in Robeson County, North Carolina to Henry Britt and Ollie Nance Britt. He loved sports and was very competitive. He played football against Joe Namath in Florida. He was a hard worker and was employed in the Construction Industry prior to his retirement. Billy was preceded in death by his son, Eddy Kelly; a daughter, Tina Hood; and two brothers, Robert Earl and Frank Britt.
Survivors include his wife, Freda Britt; four sons, Billy D. Britt, Eugene Kelly, Larry Kelly and Ronnie Kelly; four daughters, Teresa Murphy Britt, Lisa Dobbs Britt, Tammy Massey Britt and Teresa Kelly; one brother, Alford Britt (Patty); two sisters, Louise Kinlaw and Sadie Norris; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
The family wishes to express their “Special Thanks” to Summerford Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.