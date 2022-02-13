EVA — Funeral Service for Billy Wayne Childers, 85, will be Monday, 11 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phillip Robinson officiating and burial in Lawrence Cove Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Mr. Childers is the husband of Patty Childers.
