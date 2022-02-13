DECATUR — Billy R. “Bill” Crump, 80, of Decatur will have a funeral service on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel at 1 p.m., with Rev. Ray Crump Officiating; the burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will have a visitation prior to service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mr. Crump was born on March 8, 1941 in Monroe Mississippi to W.V. Crump and Irma Posey Crump, he passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022 in Milton Florida. He worked at Monsanto/Solutia for 35 years and was a heavy equipment operator.
He is preceded in death by his brother J.D. Crump; sisters Hazel Crump, Polly Cavender, and Dianne Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, JoAnn Crump; sister, Geneva Moon; Brothers, Pete Crump and wife Carol, Dewey Crump and wife Patty.
Pallbearers will be Tony Gillespie, Perry Hall, Bruce Kimbrell, Dewey Crump, Raleigh Garner, and Mark Bowden. Honorary pallbearers Arnold Shelton, Pete Crump.
