DECATUR — Funeral service for Billy Dee Vinson will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from noon until 1:00 p.m. with interment in Roselawn Mausoleum.
Mr. Vinson, who died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Main, was born January 16, 1934 in Limestone County, AL, to John Thomas Vinson and Frances Leona Poteete Vinson.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Mae Vinson; one daughter, Teresa Conner (Lance) of Decatur, AL; two stepsons, Douglas Allred and Chad Allred (April) of Decatur, AL; one stepdaughter, Kenithe Arnold (Tom)of Decatur; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Mr. Vinson retired from The Decatur Daily after 36 years, was an Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict, and a Member of Parkview Baptist Church.
