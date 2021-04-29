EVERGREEN, AL — A graveside memorial service for Mr. Billy E. McCutcheon will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Harselle Memory Gardens. His ashes will be placed beside his first wife, Glenda Sue McCutcheon. It would have been his 84th birthday.
Mr. McCutcheon passed away December 28, 2020 in Evergreen, AL, his home for many years. He was born May 1, 1937 in Morgan County to John Elliott and Ruth Luker McCutcheon.
He graduated from Morgan County High School in 1955 and went to work for the city of Decatur as an equipment operator. He was such a good backhoe operator that he went in business doing this full time. He also was an equipment operator for C. Co. 1343rd Eng. Bn. for the National Guard for one enlistment.
Later he decided to become a truck driver and went to work for Walter Poole, owner of Poole Trucking Company. This is why he moved to Evergreen, AL.
Billy was always a hard worker being raised on a farm. It wasn’t long before he was considered the company’s number one driver. He had many safety awards and over 30 years service when he retired.
Billy was alway willing to help everyone he met and always with a smile. He is now trucking heavenbound to rejoin his loved ones there.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Glenda Sue McCutcheon; second wife, Eva Smelley McCutcheon; sister, Carolyn McCutcheon Ullmer; brothers, Joe Allen and Thomas O. McCutcheon.
He is survived by his children, Phyliss Owens, Vonnie Owens and Christopher Billy McCutcheon; brother, Phil R. McCutcheon; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; stepson, Stanley Smelley and wife, Judy.
