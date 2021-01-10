FALKVILLE — Private Graveside service for Billy G. Tapscott, 76, will be held at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Tapscott died on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 31, 1944 in Morgan County to John Harold Tapscott and Macy “Wilma” Copeland Tapscott. Mr. Tapscott was a Supervisor for the Decatur City Police Department prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Kay (Segars) Tapscott; son, Ken Tapscott (Christie); daughter, Angie Thomas (Hugh); two brothers, Bobby Tapscott (Karen) and Johnny Tapscott (Cindy); four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Family will serve as Pallbearers.
