DECATUR — Funeral service for Billy Gene “Cigar” Holt, age 87, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hugh Bohlin officiating. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Holt, who died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his residence, was born May 17, 1932, in Lincoln County, TN, to Luther Holt and Katie Robinson Holt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; parents, brothers, Wiley and Luther Wayne; sister, Nancy Stringer and son-in-law, Steve Brannon.
Cigar was an avid drag racer, and was inducted into the Old Drag Racers Hall of Fame and the East Coast Drag Racing Hall of Fame.
He is survived by two sons, Billy Holt, Jr. (Alonya) and Keith Holt (April), both of Decatur; two daughters, Jeanette Stewart (Michael) and Teresa Brannon, both of Decatur; two brothers, Eddie Holt (Sheila) of Falkville and Darius Holt of Flint; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-grand-grandson.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Smith, Michael Holt, Jr., Dennis “Slugger” Alred, George Haag, Rodney Holt, and Nick Brannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Hall and Blake Stewart.
The family would like to thank Pam for the love and care she gave their dad.
