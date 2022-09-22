VALHERMOSO SPRINGS
Billy H. Oakes passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. He was born December 3, 1936, in Morgan County, to James Oakes and Veatrice Mills Oakes.
Billy Oakes was self-employed most of his working years at Oakes Oil Company. He was the Kendall Oil Distributor in North Alabama for many years. When he left that job he started working at his Service Station at Lacey’s Spring, Alabama. He was there until July of 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gladys R. Oakes. She worked at The Huntsville Times for 45 years before she retired. He also had a son, Jared who died as a baby. He has two daughters, Tamara Kennedy (Mike) and Crucy Hubbard (John). He also has three grandchildren, Carter Strawn, Kennedy Strawn and Mia Kennedy. He is also survived by a sister, Glenda Cavender (Kenneth), and three nephews, Larry, Keith and Jeff Cavender.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clark Oakes and wife Helen.
He was a member and elder of Valhermoso First Christian Church for many years.
There will be a graveside service directed by Peck Funeral Home of Hartselle at the First Christian Church Cemetery in Valhermoso on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM, officiated by Brother Mickey Johnson. No visitation is scheduled.
Pallbearers will be Keith Cavender, Jeff Cavender, Jeff Holmes, James Russell, Jason Hale and Bruce McLellan.
