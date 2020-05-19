HILLSBORO — Funeral for Billy Jack Goodwin, 79, of Hillsboro will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens with Brother Bill Pullen officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Goodwin, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence, was born, November 5, 1940, to A.J. Goodwin and Phyllis “Billie” Goodwin. He retired from Wolverine Tube and enjoyed hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jackie Lynn Goodwin; brother, Larry “Buzz” Goodwin.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Goodwin; daughter, Phyllis (Rocky) Roney; sister, Linda Goodwin Smith; granddaughter, Shannon (Colby) Carpenter; great-grandson, Jackson Bass; great-granddaughter, Carly Carpenter.
Pallbearers will be family and friends
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Terry Rose and Terry Standrich for the care and love they exhibited.
