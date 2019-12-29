HUNTSVILLE — Funeral service for Billy Joe Dearman, age 68, of Huntsville, will be Monday, December 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hank Smith officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Dearman, who died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital, was born November 28, 1951 in Decatur to Willie Dearman and Edith Margaret Dearman. He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Dearman of Decatur; two brothers, Roy Dearman (Janice) of Decatur, and Vann Dearman (Rachel) of Decatur; three sisters, Cynthia Allison of Decatur, Sharon Dearman Smith of Decatur, and Karen Dearman Jett (Dwight) of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
