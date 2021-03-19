DECATUR — Billy Joe Lovell, 79, of Decatur, AL, passed away on March 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Funeral will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 P.M. at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Doug Fields officiating. Visitation will be March 20, 2021 from 12-1:45 P.M. at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL.
Mr. Lovell was born October 30, 1941 in Limestone County, AL, to Joseph William Lovell and Matte Lee Tucker Lovell. He was a self-taught musician, played guitar, organ, piano, and loved country music. He was an avid Auburn fan. BJ worked in the Funeral Business for over 50 years, serving the last 21 years at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Jacob Lovell and special friend, Betty Nixson.
He is survived by one son, Patrick Lovell (Aleasha) of Decatur, AL; two daughters Melanie Sutton (Allen) of Elkmont, AL; Kelly Coburn of Decatur, AL; six grandchildren, Blake Lovell (Elizabeth) of Trinity, AL; Joey Coburn (Amy) Moulton, AL; Christopher Sutton of Athens, AL; Clint Sutton of Fayetteville, TN; Heather Coburn of Decatur, AL; Breanna King (Heath) of Athens, AL; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joey Coburn, Chris Sutton, Clint Sutton, Michael Coburn, Blake Lovell, and Heath King.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Employees of Roselawn Funeral Home.
