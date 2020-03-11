HARTSELLE — Billy Joe McCaghren, 85, of Hartselle passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Peck Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Charles Foreman officiating.
He was born to Cecil and Audie McCaghren on January 31, 1935 in Morgan County. He graduated from Danville High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Billy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sis Burchell McCaghren; one son, George McCaghren (Renee); one daughter, Melva Brown (Bobby); five grandchildren, Adam Brown (Dianna), Kathryn Wood, Heath McCaghren, Heather McCaghren (Matthew), Hayden McCaghren (Ally) and six great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy McCaghren and a sister, Lottie Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby McCaghren. He was a member of the Methodist Church. Many will remember him as the last milkman who did home delivery service in Hartselle. Later on, he worked for Decatur Utilities. Billy loved the outdoors, farming, fishing and most of all, his family.
Pallbearers will be Adam Brown, Heath McCaghren, Hayden McCaghren, Matthew Vinzant, Jim McDonald and Kevin Long.
