Billy Joe Whatley gained his wings to heaven on December 7, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home where he had been a long-term resident since March, 2017. He was born August 7, 1933 to Talmadge William Whatley and Eunice Eudora Hulsey Whatley in Holly Pond, AL. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Lincoln, AL and attended the University of Alabama. He served his country as a Sergeant 1st Class in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Hartselle First Methodist Church for 47 years serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Trustee Committee, and a member of the Chancel Choir and Heritage Choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Macklen W. Cummings and Nan W. Carlson; one brother, Bobby Ray Whatley.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annie Clyde Faulkner Whatley; son, Billy Todd Whatley (Patty); daughter, Tamra Whatley Medders (Randy); grandchildren, Daniel Whatley (Amy), Kelly W. Aldridge (Brett), Patrick Whatley (Katie) and Clayton Whatley (Michelle); great-grandchildren, William Whatley Jr., Andrew Whatley, June Whatley, Jacob Whatley, Kate Aldridge, Luke Aldridge, Benjamin Aldridge, Anna Aldridge, Therese Whatley, Zelie Whatley, and Lucy Whatley and his newest great-granddaughter due in February, Sydney Whatley; brother, Dr. Tommy V. Whatley (Roslyn); sisters-in-law, Sarah Whatley and Jane Faulkner, and brother-in-law, Paul Ray.
Funeral service will be held at Hartselle First United Methodist Church today, December 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Tommy Whatley, Brother Doug Wells and Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens and Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hartselle First United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Fund or the Chancel Choir Fund.
