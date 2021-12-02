DECATUR
Funeral Service for Mr. Billy Joe Mason, 72 of Decatur will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12 noon at Jubilee Pentecostal House Of Prayer, with Burial to follow in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will be in church one hour before the services. Sharpley Funeral Home directing.
