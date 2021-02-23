DECATUR — Billy Meadows, 79, of Decatur passed away at his residence on February 20, 2021 surrounded by his family. A visitation will be on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at Mount Hope Methodist Church from 11:00 until 12:30 with a graveside to follow at the church cemetery. Bro. Bruce Ward will be officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
He was retired from General Motors/Saginaw. He was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Meadows.
Survivors are his wife, Carol Hopkins Meadows; daughter, Michelle Hood (Donnie Phillips); and two granddaughters, Carly Meadows Peters (Trent Peters), McKenzie Hood.
Family request donation to Hospice of The Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.