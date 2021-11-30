HARTSELLE — A Memorial Funeral service for Billy Phelps, 65, will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Phelps died on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 20, 1956, in Guernsey County, Ohio, to Jack Phelps and Virginia Phillips Phelps. He was employed as a construction manager and loved Florida Gators football. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Phelps in October of 2018 and by his parents.
Survivors include sons, Jesse Phelps and Matt Phelps (Jill); sisters, Kim Rogers, Kerry Dale and Mickey Addison.
