MOULTON
Billy Ray “Bill” Rampley, II, 35, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. on Sunday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Alexander Wilburn Cemetery.
An avid Alabama Fan, Bill enjoyed fishing with his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.