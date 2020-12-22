HARTSELLE — Graveside Service and Interment for Billy Ray Eddy, 77, of Hartselle, will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Rev. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is planned.
Mr. Eddy was born August 23, 1943 to Arthur Clarence Eddy and Jennie V. Blackmon Eddy. He passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Buford Eady, Truman Eddy, and Reford Eddy; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Stricklin.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Eddy; two sons, Mark Eddy, Chris Eddy (Melissa); two stepdaughters, Jeaniece Slater (Misty), Terri Nelson (Mickey); brother, Dillard Eddy; two sisters, Charlotte Hamilton, Hazel Kris; five grandchildren, Tyler Eddy, Arin Eddy, Kele Nelson, Carley Jo Nelson, and Chloe Maner; and three great-grandchildren.
