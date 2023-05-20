DECATUR — Funeral for Billy Reeves, 87, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 2 p.m., at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Haines officiating, and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 22, 2023 from 5:00PM to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Reeves died on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born February 21, 1936 to Roman and Grace Lindsey Reeves in Lawrence County, Alabama. He was a member of Central Park Baptist Church. Owner and operator of Reeves Builders of Decatur for over 50 years, an avid fisherman, and Alabama fan. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and his pets, Princess and Brandy

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.