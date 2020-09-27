ATHENS — Billy Ross Eden, 73 of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Eden was born July 15, 1947 to Benny J. Eden and Jean Louise Martin Eden.
Mr. Eden was a member of Market Street Church of Christ. He was also a Vietnam Veteran in the Army. He enjoyed woodworking and was very proud of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Brenda Watterson Eden; mother, Jean Louise Eden; daughters, Sheridan Clayton (Andy) and Carly Lee (Adam); grandchildren, Bailey Harper, David Clayton, Noah Lee and Jonah Lee; sister, Elaine Gray.
Preceded in death by his father, Benny Eden.
There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Athens Bible School in his memory.
