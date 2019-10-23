DECATUR
Funeral for “Billy” Roy Franks Sr., 84, of Decatur will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Reverend Rickey Lowery officiating and burial in Madison City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. The family will have a visitation tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Franks died on Saturday October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 24, 1935 in Lawrence County to Walter and Emma Franks. He was retired from Your Transmission Man. He was a Baptist.
Survivors are Joyce Franks; son, Roy Franks Jr.; daughters, Ronda Carter (Toby) and Renee Franks Inabinett (Calvin); brother, Calvin Franks (Sue); four grandchildren, Morgan Kelsoe (Dustin), Mathew Franks, Austin Carter, Bailey Higgins, Cadence and John Inabinett; and two great-grandsons, Braden and Jackson Kelsoe.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family request donations to Meals on Wheels or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.