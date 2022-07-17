MOULTON — Graveside for Billy Dwight Terry, 77, of Moulton will be on Monday July 18 ,2022 at 2:00 PM, at Moulton Memory Gardens, with Lynn Terry and Carl Evans officiating. The family will have a visitation Monday, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM, at Elliott’s Brown-Service funeral home.
Mr. Terry was born on May 17, 1945 to Worthy and Jessmer Terry in Lawrence County and he passed away on July 15, 2022, at his Residence. He was a Member of Liberty United Methodist church and a very dedicated worker.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria H. Terry; two sons, Billy Duane Terry (Susan) and Kristofer Scot Terry (Heidi); daughter, Gloria Janesa Overstreet; and seven grandchildren.
The family wants to say Thank You to everyone with Hospice of the Valley who assisted the family during this time of illness.
